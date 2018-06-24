Man facing charges after baby food stolen from Richmond doorstep

A security camera caught what appeared to be a man taking a package from a Richmond family’s doorstep. (Submitted)

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of an online shopping order from a Richmond doorstep.

The BC Prosecution Service has charged Dana Adam Halifax, 40, after a man was caught on camera swiping a package from a home in the 5000 block of Lackner Crescent on April 20.

Halifax is facing one count of mischief, one count of theft of a parcel under $5,000 and three counts of mail theft in connection with several alleged incidents.

When the residents spoke with Black Press Media at the time, they said that the Amazon package was on their doorstep for less than an hour before it was stolen.

Richmond RCMP said that although mail theft isn’t common, the more online orders you place, the more careful you should be.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that there’s a couple safety measures police recommend to safeguard online deliveries.

“Most places do have an option to deliver to a businesses or a locker or a to a neighbour that’s home,” said Hwang.

He also recommends what this family had: a motion-activated surveillance camera.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.