A man is facing seven charges after this Glock 34 was seized by North Vancouver RCMP. (RCMP)

Man facing 7 charges after RCMP seize illegal mail-order gun

North Vancouver RCMP say it took them 24 hours to track down their suspect

A 29-year-old man is facing seven charges after allegedly ordering an illegal handgun.

North Vancouver RMCP say a 24-hour investigation on April 30 led them to their suspect.

The man, who was known to police, allegedly purchased the gun under a false name using documents belonging to another person and then had it shipped to an address in North Vancouver.

Trevor Glenn Beaton was arrested just after midnight on May 1.

Beaton is charged with a slew of firearm-related offences, including careless handling of a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon contrary to a prohibition order and identity theft.

In order to find the gun, a 9 millimetres Glock 34, police searched two apartment units in Vancouver and found the weapon, along with ammunition, holsters, and an airsoft pistol.

We absolutely did not want another illegal handgun to make it to the street,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries

“It’s one less stray bullet, one less armed robbery, one less danger to the community.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: 3 grey whales wash up on B.C. coast in uptick from previous years
Next story
‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Just Posted

Court of appeal advances class action lawsuit in ICBC privacy violations case

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

Surrey council has approved 50,000 trees ‘for the axes’: Pettigrew

Councillor says latest development proposal will see removal of 5,000 trees from Campbell Heights

Grieving widow slams Surrey’s policing consultation process

‘I didn’t find it useful,’ Darlene Bennett, whose husband Paul was shot dead in Cloverdale, said of first session

Surrey offering free fun during B.C. Seniors Week

City of Surrey hosting free activities and events June 4 to June 7 to promote ‘healthy active aging’

Surrey approves lease with province for shelter near Green Timbers forest

The project is to include 99 transitional housing units and 31 emergency shelter beds

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

Baby was in car that was shot at during Vancouver rush hour

Police are investigating the attempted murder on Monday at Marine Way at Boundary

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Man facing 7 charges after RCMP seize illegal mail-order gun

North Vancouver RCMP say it took them 24 hours to track down their suspect

SFU gondola gets preliminary support from Burnaby council

Councillors vote to have TransLink further research proposal for a cable tramway

Most Read