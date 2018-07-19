Man exposes himself with flashlight several times in Vancouver neighbourhood

Police say there have been at least four incidents over two months

Vancouver police are warning the public after a series of indecent acts in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood in which a man exposed himself with a flashlight to women inside buildings.

According to police, at least four similar incidents have been reported in the past few months, all taking place around midnight to 1 a.m.

The suspect always chooses ground-floor residential or business windows that have a clear view of a woman inside.

Then, he illuminates himself with either a flashlight or a cell phone and exposes himself.

It first happened on May 19 near Main Street and East 15 Avenue. Two more incidents were reported on June 19, one at Quebec Street and East 15 Avenue and another just 25 minutes later at Main and East 15 Avenue.

Another incident happened on Sunday, near Quebec and East 15 Avenue.

Just hours after the May 19 incident, a similar-looking man was seen committing an indecent act while facing a window near Knight Street and Kingsway. He wasn’t using a flashlight, but police think it might be connected.

The suspect is described at a white man in his 30s, about 5’8” tall, with a medium to heavy build and light-coloured hair on his legs.

He was seen wearing a hat or a hoodie, pants or shorts, and a jacket or a sweatshirt.

“We are asking residents in Mount Pleasant to take safety precautions and be on the lookout for suspicious behaviour. If you are outdoors after midnight, always carry a cell phone and walk with a group or at least one other person,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard. “Consider closing your blinds at night and call 9-1-1 if you see suspicious behaviour.”

Robillard said police believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 604-717-0604 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

