RCMP stock. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)

Man dies after assault at Surrey house

Surrey RCMP say officers found ‘critically injured’ man outside house; IHIT investigating

A man is dead following an assault at a house in Surrey.

Police say that shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 17), they were called to a house in the 5500-block of 125th Street for a report of an assault. Surrey RCMP say officers found a “critically injured” man outside of the home.

Officers performed CPR and used an AED on the victim and paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene.

The initial indications are that the people involved in the assault are known to one another, RCMP say.

It’s unknown if anyone else was at the house when officers arrived, or if anyone was arrested.

Anyone with information can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More to come.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
IHITsurrey rcmp

