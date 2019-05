One man was reportedly taken away in handcuffs after a vehicle rolled over Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A man was reportedly taken away in handcuffs after a Jeep Patriot struck a hydro poll Sunday morning.

A witness told Peace Arch News that the Jeep appeared to have crossed into oncoming lanes and “sheared” a hydro poll before striking a speed sign.

The vehicle ultimately ended on its side near the 128 Street and 76 Avenue intersection at approximately 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

“The sole occupant of the Jeep was not seriously injured, but was arrested by RCMP,” the witness wrote to PAN.

More to come…