RCMP are investigating a homicide in 70 Mile House. (File photo)

RCMP are investigating a homicide in 70 Mile House. (File photo)

Man dead in Boxing Day homicide in B.C.’s South Cariboo; RCMP investigating

Major crimes unit investigating after 52-year-old man died on Boxing Day in 70 Mile House

RCMP officers with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide that took place Boxing Day in 70 Mile House.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2600-block of Komori Road in 70 Mile just after 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26, where they found a 52-year-old man suffering critical injuries. Despite efforts by BC Ambulance personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 62-year-old man who is known to the victim was arrested but subsequently released and has not been charged, the release states.

“Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing risk to the public,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP said.

Officers with the major crimes unit will remain in the Clinton area as the investigation continues.


melissa,smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau calls Tutu’s death a loss of one of the world’s ‘strongest moral voices’
Next story
White Rock will not provide warming centre, Surrey opens space at north end of city

Just Posted

A vehicle ended up in a tree on Archibald Road in White Rock. (Mahsa Soraya contributed photo)
Car ends up in tree after sliding on icy road in White Rock: witnesses

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday, Sept. 4 after McCallum claimed one of Scott’s supporters ran over his foot with their car. (@captainramona Twitter photo)
YEAR IN REVIEW: Five Surrey stories with ‘legs’ in 2021

Surrey’s Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. (Photo: surrey.ca)
White Rock will not provide warming centre, Surrey opens space at north end of city

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside the Green Timbers-area house where he grew up. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
YEAR IN REVIEW: Record low note, tour of rapper Merkules’ old Surrey house among entertaining stories