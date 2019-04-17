VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

Vancouver police officers in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood on April 16, 2019 after a shooting left one man dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A targeted shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood has left one man dead.

Police said in a news release late Tuesday that the officers received reports of gunfire at West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man in a grey SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Photos taken at the scene show the vehicle was hit with multiple gun shots.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages but is believed to have been targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

