Vancouver police officers in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood on April 16, 2019 after a shooting left one man dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

A targeted shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood has left one man dead.

Police said in a news release late Tuesday that the officers received reports of gunfire at West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man in a grey SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Photos taken at the scene show the vehicle was hit with multiple gun shots.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages but is believed to have been targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Just Posted

Lower Mainland delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Whalley Legion finds new, temporary home as ‘Veterans Village’ built in Surrey

Legion relocating for up to three years; Groundbreaking on $66-million Veterans Village nears

Coquitlam mayor makes case for RCMP over city police force

Stewart says he ‘won’t get into debate’ on Surrey’s plan to convert, but essentially does

Surrey to launch city-wide clean-up, beautification initiative

Mayor asks residents to spend 20 minutes a week picking up litter

Museum of Surrey’s new Lego exhibit promises ‘Worlds of Wonder’

Free, family-friendly Lego exhibit will open April 24

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

5 to start your day

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies, another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C. and more

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

Man arrested after Kootenay cop in cruiser mistaken for drug dealer

Drunken mistake leads to drug bust in West Trail

Most Read