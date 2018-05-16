A man was reportedly killed in a shooting at a Langley gas station on May 15. Later that evening, a vehicle was found on fire nearby. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Man dead after shooting at Langley gas station

Freelancer described it as an ‘execution style shooting in a Range Rover that was parked at the gas pump’

A man is dead after a shooting near a Langley gas station Tuesday night.

It happened near the intersection of 232nd Street and 72nd Avenue just after 9 p.m.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the victim, a man, was “ambushed in an execution style shooting in a Range Rover that was parked at the gas pump.”

Bystanders performed CPR until first responders arrived, according to the freelancer.

The victim was rushed to hospital, but died shortly after, said the freelancer.

About 20 minutes later, a vehicle fire was called in on 196th Street near 83rd Avenue.

“A pickup truck was fully engulfed in flamed when fire crews arrived,” the freelancer told Black Press.

It’s not yet clear if this vehicle is related to the shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

More to come.

Previous story
Waters rising in flood-ravaged southern B.C. as residents brace for ‘round two’
Next story
Metro Van issues evacuation alert for Barnston Island

Just Posted

At the Cloverdale Rodeo, clowning around is serious business

Ricky Ticky Wanchuk on what it’s like for a clown inside the arena

Man dead after shooting at Langley gas station

Freelancer described it as an ‘execution style shooting in a Range Rover that was parked at the gas pump’

If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will step in to back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Gateway construction gets underway in White Rock

Residents, businesses advised of Monday-to-Friday work on roads, sidewalks and more

Serving up beer, food, and axes in Fort Langley orchard

Close to 3,000 expected to pay homage to craft beer, food, and music Saturday.

VIDEO: Riding the Big Bike for heart and stroke in Surrey

Now-Leader joins Newton BIA crew as they pedal through Surrey to raise money for heart and stroke research

Metro Van issues evacuation alert for Barnston Island

Residents near Maple Ridge told to prepare to leave if Fraser River rises further

UPDATE: Logan Lake wildfire estimated to be between 25 and 50 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

5 to start your day

A fatal shooting in Langley, feds promise to bail out Kinder Morgan investors and more

B.C. premier receives lukewarm reception at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Speaking to a crowd of about 400 at a Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Horgan said they’re committed to ending MSPs

Waters rising in flood-ravaged southern B.C. as residents brace for ‘round two’

Heavy rains and spring runoff combined to push floodwaters to levels not seen in 70 years in and around Grand Forks last week.

Federal plan to ease penalties for corporate crime has drawbacks: internal analysis

A federal plan to take a bite out of corporate crime has potential downsides, including the risk of eroding public confidence in the legal system

Mulroney children to act as bridesmaids-page boys at royal wedding

Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children will be in Saturday’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Most Read