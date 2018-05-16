Man dead after shooting at Langley gas station

Freelancer described it as an ‘execution style shooting in a Range Rover that was parked at the gas pump’

A man was reportedly killed in a shooting at a Langley gas station on May 15. Later that evening, a vehicle was found on fire nearby. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A man is dead after a shooting near a Langley gas station Tuesday night.

It happened near the intersection of 232nd Street and 72nd Avenue just after 9 p.m.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the victim, a man, was “ambushed in an execution style shooting in a Range Rover that was parked at the gas pump.”

Bystanders performed CPR until first responders arrived, according to the freelancer.

The victim was rushed to hospital, but died shortly after, said the freelancer.

About 20 minutes later, a vehicle fire was called in on 196th Street near 83rd Avenue.

“A pickup truck was fully engulfed in flamed when fire crews arrived,” the freelancer told Black Press.

It’s not yet clear if this vehicle is related to the shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

More to come.