Two 23-year-old men die in separate Surrey motorcycle crashes in three days

One man died Thursday night after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 10, and another man died following a Tuesday crash

Police say a man is dead after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 10 shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday night, in what is the second fatal motorcycle crash in the area in three days.

Both men who died were 23, according to police.

Surrey RCMP say they responded to reports that the man hit a centre median along the highway, in the 16000-block, in the eastbound lanes.

The man was treated by BC Ambulance and Surrey Fire at the scene.

He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Surrey Traffic Services, the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT), along with the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (ICARS) were on scene for several hours.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages, and CCIT will be continuing with the investigation into the cause of the incident.

Two days earlier, there was another serious motorcycle crash nearby.

A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a collision between a pickup and a motorcycle at 64th Avenue and 168th Street on Aug. 14.

Surrey RCMP said Friday morning that he has died.

See also: Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash on at 168th Street and 64th Avenue (Aug. 14, 2018)

See also: One dead after fatal motorcycle crash on BC’s Highway 11 (July 19, 2018)

Thursday night, after the most recent crash, Surrey RCMP said traffic was being rerouted at the several intersections: 168th Street and Highway 10 westbound, 152nd Street and Highway 10 eastbound, as well as 160th Street and Highway 10 eastbound.

According to traffic reports, 168th Street and 160th Street have been re-opened.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous , at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires
Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

