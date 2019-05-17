An early morning motorcycle accident closed the intersection where Water Ave. meets Old Hope Princeton Road Thursday. The Independent Investigations Office has also been called in to investigate. (Sarah Gawdin/Hope Standard)

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Hope, police watchdog says

Thursday’s crash is still being investigated by the IIO

A man involved in a police-related motorcycle crash in Hope has died, according to the police watchdog called to the scene Thursday (May 16).

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO), an independent oversight body of police in B.C., was deployed to a motorcycle accident early Thursday (May 16) in Hope, and both the IIO and the Hope RCMP were investigating.

According to the RCMP, police received a report of a break and enter in progress at a mechanic shop in the 600 block Old Hope Princeton Way just before 5 a.m. on Thursday. RCMP were advised a suspicious man was seen leaving the area on a motorcycle.

RELATED: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Hope

A police officer attended within minutes and located who they believed to be the same suspicious man riding a motorcycle westbound on Old Hope Princeton Highway. The officer attempted to stop the man, but he left the location heading towards Water Avenue.

A short time later, RCMP were alerted to a motorcycle that was subsequently involved in an incident at the intersection of Water Avenue and Old Hope Princeton Way.

According to a Friday IIO press release, the driver was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The IIO has confirmed the man is now dead, and there were no injuries to anyone else.

The police watchdog has also identified what it believes to be a key witness who stopped at the scene, and said that person may be able to provide valuable information to the investigation. The IIO is asking that driver to contact the agency at 1-855-446-8477.

Anyone who saw, heard or may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.


grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com
