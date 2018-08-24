Man dead after ‘Modo’ car crashes in Vancouver

A man is dead after losing control of a car-share vehicle while driving in Vancouver early Friday.
The man, a 30-year-old from Burnaby, was driving a newer-model Nissan Versa owned by car-share company Modo when he lost control and struck a retaining wall near West 33rd Avenue, Vancouver Police said in a news release.
The man died at the scene. His only passenger, a 32-year-old man from Langley was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
This is Vancouver’s eighth traffic fatality of 2018.
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.