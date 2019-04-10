Police investigate after a shooting in Newton on Tuesday, April 9. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Newton

Man dead after late-night Surrey shooting

Details are sparse as homicide investigators process the scene in Newton

Surrey RCMP say one man is dead after a late-night shooting in Newton.

Police received reports of gunfire in the 13900-block of 72nd Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday (April 9).

According to a release, “a lone male was located injured and died from his injuries at the scene,” near 132nd Street and 72nd Avenue.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed and is expected to be at the scene “for some time.”

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said police have cordoned off a townhouse complex and “well over a dozen cruisers were on scene including the Surrey Gang Enforcement Unit.”

Police have released few details and an update is expected after 10 a.m. this morning.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has video surveillance or dash cam video to call 604-599-0502 or visit Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-050485.

There have been at least 13 reports of shots fired in Surrey so far this year. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

More to come..

