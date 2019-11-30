Man dead after car goes airborne in speed-related crash in Vancouver

A 40-year-old man has died after his car went airborne and hit another vehicle while driving in Vancouver early Saturday morning.

The collision happened on Boundary Road at Marine Drive just after 6 a.m., police said in a news release. Investigators say that the man was driving south on Boundary Road when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with another vehicle that was driving north.

He died at the scene while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed was likely a factor. This is the city’s 13th fatal vehicle collision this year.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is being asked to call Vancouver police.

