Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

Phillip Talliois getting his first taste of life outside prison walls in almost 37 years as he awaits his appeal, but it comes with strict conditions.

B.C. Court of Appeal Justice Elizabeth Bennet has released her reasons for bail conditions imposed on Tallio, who pleaded guilty for the murder of 22-month old Bella Coola toddler Delavina Mack in 1983. Tallio has since renounced that guilty plea and, as a result, never qualified for parole during his entire stay in prison.

Tallio was initially denied bail in August because the judge felt that there wasn’t adequate support for his release. He was granted bail on Jan. 9 and has since moved to a supportive residential facility which cannot be named due to a publication ban. The facility will provide 24-hour supervision for Tallio.

As part of his release Tallio must abide by a strict curfew and he is forbidden to leave the province or travel to Bella Coola, Hagensborg, or Bella Bella.

He may not travel to Vancouver unless he is accompanied by a member of the facility housing him, or someone else approved by a bail supervisor.

He is forbidden to have any contact with the victim’s family, unless it is through legal counsel.

Tallio is not permitted to be in the presence of any person under the age of 16 years, unless accompanied by or in the presence of an adult at all times. He is also not permitted to consume any alcohol or any illegal substances or be in possession of any weapons. He is to continue to receive trauma counselling.

Tallio must surrender into custody at 9 a.m. on March 30, 2020 when the five-week appeal is expected to begin.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: More than 30 students on bus that crashed on the Golden Ears Bridge
Next story
Feds launch consultation on who’s allowed to seek medically assisted death

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read