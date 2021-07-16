The remnants of a burned out trailer at Cultus Lake's Sunnyside campground after a fire in the early hours of Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Facebook photo)

Man confirmed dead following trailer fire at Cultus Lake’s Sunnyside campground

A 74-year-old suffered severe burns after getting trapped inside the burning trailer

The Chilliwack Progress has learned that a 74-year-old man died following a fire at Sunnyside campground in Cultus Lake.

The man was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster shortly after midnight on June 14 after suffering severe burns when a travel trailer caught fire.

He was trapped inside when the fire started with a dog that died at the scene. The man eventually made it out of the trailer, and was pulled clear of the blaze, but he was too badly injured to save.

The BC Coroner’s Service is investigating the cause of the fire, which was extinguished by the Cultus Lake Fire Department.

As the incident unfolded, other people camping nearby fled Sunnyside campground in a panic. The front exit to the area was blocked, forcing them to take a back gate off its mooring to get out.

The fire caused damage to an adjacent trailer, but Cultus Lake Fire Chief Warren Mazuren said it could have been a lot worse.

“Luckily they (Sunnyside) have a good system of keeping the trees trimmed up and there was no candling involved,” he noted. “That was helpful in the fire not spreading.”

RELATED: One man seriously injured as trailer catches fire at Cultus Lake’s Sunnyside campground

chilliwackFatal Fire

Previous story
Surrey’s Teal Cedar Products’ request for review of alleged contempt of injunction granted
Next story
Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect allegedly seen holding rifle

Just Posted

The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, flying over Semiahmoo Bay not once, but twice, as part of a tour of several Lower Mainland communities. (Nick Greenizan photo)
PHOTOS: Canadian Snowbirds soar over Semiahmoo Peninsula

Law courts in Vancouver. (File photo)
Surrey’s Teal Cedar Products’ request for review of alleged contempt of injunction granted

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham. (Screen shot)
Government allowing ‘more residential flexibility’ in ALR, Popham tells Surrey meeting

The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds pose for a photo after arriving in Vancouver on July 15, 2021. (Contributed photo)
Snowbirds to fly over White Rock this afternoon