Man clings to roof of car driving along busy road in Maple Ridge

The man was also seen jumping on the vehicle

A man is seen jumping on a moving vehicle before clinging to it as it makes its way down Dewdney Trunk Road on Saturday. (Screen grab)

Police confirmed they are investigating after a man jumped on and clung to a moving vehicle as it travelled along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge on Saturday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said they will not be releasing any more information until Monday.

A video, taken by Bryan Johns and posted to Facebook, shows a car turning right onto Dewdney Trunk Road from 210 Street with a man standing on the front windshield appearing to yell at the driver though the passenger-side window.

RELATED: Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The man, then, jumps from the hood to the top of the car as the vehicle attempts to make a right-hand-turn.

The dark-coloured hatchback makes the turn eastbound onto Dewdney Trunk with the man clinging to the roof of the car and almost rear-ends a white truck that pulls over onto the sidewalk.

The car drives around the truck and continues with the man now dangling from the passenger-side of the vehicle.

It is unclear what happened to the man or whether he suffered any injuries.

Ridge Meadows RCMP posted a tweet on Saturday that confirmed they are investigating the incident and that all parties have been identified.

Ridge meadows RCMP confirm they are investigating an incident involving a man jumping onto a moving vehicle. All parties have been identified. More details on Monday. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) January 26, 2020

Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival would only say that they have identified who the people are in the video and police have dealt with them.

“There is no concern for safety to the public,” Percival said.

• More to follow

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

A man is seen jumping on a moving vehicle before clinging to it as it makes its way down Dewdney Trunk Road on Saturday. (Screen grab)