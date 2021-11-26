Man, claiming to be in ‘dire need of money,’ convicted of 15 fraud charges: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say Clayton Brooks Hayden, of no fixed address, has been convicted of 15 fraud-related charges. Back in April, police put a call out to the public to help find him. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

In April, police put a call out to the public to help find Clayton Brooks Hayden

After more than six months, a man wanted in connection with several counts of fraud of has been convicted of 15 charges.

In April, Surrey RCMP asked for the public’s help in locating Clayton Brooks Hayden, of no fixed address, who was wanted in connection with multiple frauds.

READ ALSO: Man wanted in connection with 13 counts of fraud, Surrey RCMP say, April 15, 2021

At the time, Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko said the investigation began when officers responded to “a number of reports” of fraud between Nov. 6 and Dec. 24, 2020. She said victims lost a combined total of $10,635.

Sturko said the incidents of fraud happened at various financial institutions and in each occurrence, “victims were allegedly approached by a man who claimed to be in dire need of money, who requested their help.”

The victims, she said, were asked to deposit a cheque into their account through an ATM and to withdraw funds for the man.

“Days later, the victims learned that the cheques were fraudulent.”

The detachment’s financial crime unit took conduct of the fraud investigations which happened in Surrey, Richmond and Burnaby, working in partnership with RCMP in those cities, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn Friday (Nov. 26).

Hayden plead guilty to 15 fraud-related charges on Nov. 16, and he received 15 months of jail time, two years probation and he was ordered to pay restitution to all 15 victims on the offences he plead guilty to.

“This individual preyed on people’s emotions and willingness to help someone they thought was less fortunate,” said Munn.

Surrey RCMP reminds the public to be cautious and never to cash a cheque for someone they don’t know.

People can visit the Scams & Frauds section of the Surrey RCMP website for further information on how to avoid being scammed. The website also provides a link to the Canadian Anti-Fraud website which includes a list of current frauds.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp