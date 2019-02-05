Cougar stops in back yard of Whonnock home, Sunday. (THE NEWS/files)

Man chokes out cougar who attacked in Colorado

The man was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery

Wildlife officials say a man who fought off a young mountain lion on a northern Colorado trail killed the animal by choking it.

The man was running alone near Fort Collins on Monday when the lion attacked him from behind after the movement apparently triggered its hunting instincts.

A spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Rebecca Ferrell, says the man told investigators he choked it and an examination of the animal confirmed that.

Ferrell says he did exactly the right thing by fighting back as hard as he could. Since he was just out for a run, he didn’t have anything to help him other than “sheer will.”

The agency isn’t identifying the man because of its investigation. He was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

Mountain lions attacks are rare. Sixteen people have been injured and three killed by mountain lions in Colorado since 1990.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$2.9-million road extension project at Cloverdale Fairgrounds will be left unpaved
Next story
White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record

Just Posted

$2.9-million road extension project at Cloverdale Fairgrounds will be left unpaved

Fairgrounds portion of 62nd Avenue has been restored

VIDEO: Surrey shelter ‘turning people away every night’ amid cold snap

Shelter director worries ‘we’ll end up with the strip all over again’ if permanent supportive housing not built soon

Surrey RCMP appeal for witnesses after 40-year-old pedestrian hurt in crash

Crash happened in City Centre around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. Police say pedestrian was ‘not in a marked crosswalk.’

‘Female Oskar Schindler’s’ story to be told in Surrey

Author reading at Jewish Community Centre will shine light on work of Irena Sendler

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical “Western Canada Party”: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database

PHOTOS: Asia welcomes Year of the Pig with banquets, temple visits

The Year of the Pig represents abundance, diligence and generosity

Rescue team scours Cypress Mountain for lost snowshoer, later found at home

North Shore Rescue said three snowshoers were ill-prepared for the hike to St. Mark’s Summit

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Most Read