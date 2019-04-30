(Black Press Media file photo)

Man charged with second-degree murder in New Westminster shooting death

19-year-old Sam Jafroudi has been charged in the death of 20-year-old Robel Kinfe Abera

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a weekend shooting death in New Westminster, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 19-year-old Sam Jafroudi has been charged in the death of 20-year-old Robel Kinfe Abera.

READ MORE: Homicide team called in after victim found dead in New Westminster

Police says the two men knew each other and this was not a random incident, but it is not believed to be related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The investigation team says that New Westminster police responded to reports of gunfire at Hume Park on Saturday.

Officers found Abera dead with gunshot wounds and a suspect was quickly identified and arrested near the scene of the shooting.

Homicide investigators say their officers and partners from the New Westminster Police Department worked tirelessly to collect evidence for charge approval consideration.

“The quick response of the attending NWPD officers in identifying and arresting a suspect should be commended,” says Cpl. Frank Jang of investigation team during a news release.

Jang adds that no further information will be released as the matter is now before the court.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man rings alarm after 317-kilogram church bell stolen from Alberta farm
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP arrest protester in tree at Trans Mountain terminal

Just Posted

Two years after the death of teen soccer player Travis Selje, a Surrey family’s pain persists

Memorial ‘TS3’ tournament planned at Cloverdale park where he spent his final hour alive

Police looking for dash-cam video in latest Surrey homicide

An 18-year-old Surrey man was shot dead late Friday afternoon in Fraser Heights

Surrey Steps Up gets $150K in funding from feds

It’s for a ‘skills link’ project operated through the Surrey School District

Beta Collective co-founder hopes to make Surrey co-working space a ‘community hub’

Company celebrates its fifth anniversary and 4,000-sq.-ft. expansion

Funds sought to help South Surrey boy battling cancer for second time

A GoFundMe campaign is hoping to raise $10,000 for Kolbi MacPhee-Fraser and his family

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Man charged with second-degree murder in New Westminster shooting death

19-year-old Sam Jafroudi has been charged in the death of 20-year-old Robel Kinfe Abera

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

Transgender inmate at B.C. women’s prison files discrimination complaint

Human Rights Tribunal hears case in June.

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

Most Read