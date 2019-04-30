Man charged with second-degree murder in New Westminster shooting death

19-year-old Sam Jafroudi has been charged in the death of 20-year-old Robel Kinfe Abera

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a weekend shooting death in New Westminster, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 19-year-old Sam Jafroudi has been charged in the death of 20-year-old Robel Kinfe Abera.

Police says the two men knew each other and this was not a random incident, but it is not believed to be related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The investigation team says that New Westminster police responded to reports of gunfire at Hume Park on Saturday.

Officers found Abera dead with gunshot wounds and a suspect was quickly identified and arrested near the scene of the shooting.

Homicide investigators say their officers and partners from the New Westminster Police Department worked tirelessly to collect evidence for charge approval consideration.

“The quick response of the attending NWPD officers in identifying and arresting a suspect should be commended,” says Cpl. Frank Jang of investigation team during a news release.

Jang adds that no further information will be released as the matter is now before the court.

The Canadian Press

