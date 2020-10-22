Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Newton townhouse stabbings

Harpreet Singh is to appear in Surrey provincial court on Oct. 29

Harpreet Singh has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman and stabbing of a two-year-old child and another man Tuesday at a townhouse in Newton, in the 12700-block of 66th Avenue.

He is to appear in Surrey provincial court on Oct. 29.

Update: charges of 2nd degree murder and 2x aggravated assault have been laid against one man in connection with a stabbing 2 nights ago at a Newton townhouse in #SurreyBC — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) October 22, 2020

READ ALSO UPDATE: Toddler in hospital, woman dead following stabbings at Surrey townhouse

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said earlier this week that “early indications are that this is an incident of family violence. The parties involved are known to one another. There is no indication of a risk to the public as a result of this incident.”

All three victims were taken to hospital, where the woman died. The man was treated for serious injuries and the child’s injuries were also serious but not life-threatening.

More to come…



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

IHITSurrey