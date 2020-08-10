Man charged with manslaughter in Surrey woman’s death

Duncan Ryan McCabe, 47, has been charged with manslaughter in the June 2, 2020 death of Karlee May Dixon, 40, of Surrey.
Police on June 2, 2020 received a report about an unconscious woman, shortly after 3 a.m., at a residence near 138th Street and 108th Avenue.
“Dixon was taken to hospital where she was found to have serious injuries. She died later that same day,” said Sergeant Frank Jang, a spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
Jang said McCabe was found with Dixon when police first responded and was questioned by investigators.
McCabe was arrested on Aug. 7 and later charged with manslaughter.
“No further details will be released as the matter is now before the court,” Jang said.
