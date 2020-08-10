Police on scene at a duplex in the 13800-block of 108th Avenue on June 4 during IHIT’s investigation into a “suspicious” death. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Man charged with manslaughter in Surrey woman’s death

Duncan Ryan McCabe, 47, is charged with manslaughter in June 2, 2020 death of Karlee May Dixon, 40, of Surrey

Duncan Ryan McCabe, 47, has been charged with manslaughter in the June 2, 2020 death of Karlee May Dixon, 40, of Surrey.

Police on June 2, 2020 received a report about an unconscious woman, shortly after 3 a.m., at a residence near 138th Street and 108th Avenue.

“Dixon was taken to hospital where she was found to have serious injuries. She died later that same day,” said Sergeant Frank Jang, a spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Jang said McCabe was found with Dixon when police first responded and was questioned by investigators.

McCabe was arrested on Aug. 7 and later charged with manslaughter.

“No further details will be released as the matter is now before the court,” Jang said.

READ ALSO: Police on scene at a Surrey duplex after ‘suspicious’ death of woman


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

IHIT

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Who can dismiss the Governor General? A look at protocols and possibilities
Next story
Bear put down after being found on Vancouver Island kitchen counter

Just Posted

Man charged with manslaughter in Surrey woman’s death

Duncan Ryan McCabe, 47, is charged with manslaughter in June 2, 2020 death of Karlee May Dixon, 40, of Surrey

VIDEO: North Delta crash sends nine to hospital

Two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the crash on Scott Road Sunday night (Aug. 9)

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods

Lost season ‘disappointing’, but White Rock Renegades eager to play outside competition

South Surrey softball organization president hopes inter-city play is a few weeks away

Surrey’s Boze Corn Maze set to open with one big ‘50’ in the design

This year’s maze has some ‘social-distancing bubbles’ built into it, says farmer Mike Bose

Canada to match donations to Lebanon relief

Canada is directing all of its aid for this crisis directly to humanitarian organizations, not the Lebanese government

Bear put down after being found on Vancouver Island kitchen counter

Bear trapped and killed near Ucluelet after repeated instances of entering sheds and homes

Who can dismiss the Governor General? A look at protocols and possibilities

The Governor General is appointed by the Queen, on the advice of the prime minister

Second phase of NHL draft lottery set for Monday

Each club eliminated from qualifying round has a 12.5 per cent shot at the No. 1 pick

University of Victoria, rowing coach sued over alleged ‘fat shaming’ and verbal abuse

Lawsuit says Barney Williams subjected coxswain Lily Copeland to offensive and belittling language

NHL playoffs: Canucks to meet St. Louis Blues in Round 1

Vancouver takes on defending champs beginning Wednesday

Fraser Valley Bandits fall to Edmonton in CEBL final

Bandits lose 90-73 to Stingers in Sunday’s Summer Series final

1 year since a B.C. teen died in a skate park, his family still waiting for charges

Carson Crimeni’s final moments were broadcast on social media

Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike

Incident happened at his home in California

Most Read