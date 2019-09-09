Man charged with manslaughter in 2018 Cloverdale death

Steven Mueller, 35, has now been charged with manslaughter

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Monday afternoon that they have charged someone with manslaughter in the suspicious death of 37-year-old Shawnn Cotter.

Surrey RCMP was called to the 17800 block of 64 Avenue, near the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park, at around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2018. When they arrived, they found Cotter unresponsive in a nearby residence. Despite efforts to revive him, he died on the scene.

Although the cause of death was not immediately clear, IHIT was called in, as foul play was suspected. Cotter’s death was later declared a homicide — Surrey’s first murder of 2018.

Steven Mueller, 35, has now been charged with manslaughter in relation to Cotter’s death.

IHIT arrested Mueller on Friday, Sept. 6, and he has since been released on court-ordered conditions.

“This was a fairly lengthy investigation,” said IHIT Cst. Harrison Mohr, “however it has had a successful outcome, and we hope that this charge helps Shawnn’s friends and family to move closer to having some answers in this tragedy.”

In a media release, IHIT stated that investigators do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects, and do not believe that the incident is related to gang conflict.



