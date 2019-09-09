Man charged with manslaughter in 2018 Cloverdale death

Steven Mueller, 35, has now been charged with manslaughter

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Monday afternoon that they have charged someone with manslaughter in the suspicious death of 37-year-old Shawnn Cotter.

Surrey RCMP was called to the 17800 block of 64 Avenue, near the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park, at around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2018. When they arrived, they found Cotter unresponsive in a nearby residence. Despite efforts to revive him, he died on the scene.

Although the cause of death was not immediately clear, IHIT was called in, as foul play was suspected. Cotter’s death was later declared a homicide — Surrey’s first murder of 2018.

Steven Mueller, 35, has now been charged with manslaughter in relation to Cotter’s death.

IHIT arrested Mueller on Friday, Sept. 6, and he has since been released on court-ordered conditions.

“This was a fairly lengthy investigation,” said IHIT Cst. Harrison Mohr, “however it has had a successful outcome, and we hope that this charge helps Shawnn’s friends and family to move closer to having some answers in this tragedy.”

In a media release, IHIT stated that investigators do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects, and do not believe that the incident is related to gang conflict.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm
Next story
Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

Just Posted

Man charged with manslaughter in 2018 Cloverdale death

Steven Mueller, 35, has now been charged with manslaughter

VIDEO: Surrey sitar player earns national acclaim

Years ago, Sharanjeet Singh Mand went on a hunger strike in order to get his hands on the instrument

Maxime Bernier to stump in Surrey

People’s Party of Canada leader is next on deck in Surrey Board of Trade’s “town hall” speaking events

New YMCA facility eyed in Surrey City Centre, with site ‘a first key step’

‘There are a bunch of people working really hard to make this happen,’ SCDC boss says

New trials ordered for two accused robbers convicted in Surrey court

They were convicted of 14 crimes following robberies in Surrey, Langley and Maple Ridge

B.C. man pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

Langley meeting leads to demise of of a U.S.-based drug smuggling ring

An American visitor thought he was talking criminal business with a money courier. He was wrong.

Most Read