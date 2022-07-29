IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News file)

IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News file)

UPDATE: IHIT identifies victim of Abbotsford homicide as mom of two, Kamaljit Sandhu

Inderjit Singh Sandhu, 48, to be held in custody until next appearance

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Kamaljit Sandhu in Abbotsford Thursday.

Inderjit Singh Sandhu, 48, was charged on Friday with one count of murder and faced a judge in an Abbotsford courtroom via telephone.

He will be held in custody until at least his next appearance, which is set for three weeks from now. There is a publication ban on the evidence at the proceedings.

IHIT released the victim’s name on Friday afternoon in a news release.

“On arrival, AbbyPD found a 45-year-old woman with serious injuries, who was treated by paramedics but sadly, died at scene,” they said. “AbbyPD located a 48-year-old man at the scene and took him into custody. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was contacted, and now has assumed control of the investigation.”

They confirmed Kamaljit Sandhu and Inderjit Sandhu have two children together, ages 16 and 21, who are now with extended family.

Abbotsford Police reported that they responded to a call about an assault in progress on July 28 at about 4:45 p.m. A 45-year-old woman died at the scene, at a home on Eastview Street. It is a quiet residential neighbourhood off Terry Fox Avenue.

Police were still set up at the home on Friday, with the street blocked off to traffic.

“This was traumatic to all the family and neighbours,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “support services and resources are being made available to all those who need it.”

READ MORE: Woman killed in assault in Abbotsford; IHIT investigating

