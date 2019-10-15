People stand outside the new Emily Carr University of Art and Design campus in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday September 1, 2017. The university campus remains was closed following a small fire on Oct. 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged with arson, break-and-enter after fire at Emily Carr campus

40-year-old man was arrested, police say

A Vancouver man is facing break-and-enter and arson charges in connecting to a fire that shut down the Emily Carr University campus earlier this month.

Police said Nathan MacLeod, 40, was arrested on Oct. 11 in connection to a suspicious fire that broke out at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Classes at Emily Carr resumed Tuesday after the police finished their investigation.

MacLeod is scheduled to be in court on Tuesdsay.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

