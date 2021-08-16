Kevin Wesley has been charged with the first-degree murder of Christopher Hood on July 5, 2021 in Abbotsford.

Kevin Wesley has been charged with the first-degree murder of Christopher Hood on July 5, 2021 in Abbotsford.

Man charged with 1st-degree murder at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford

Body of Christopher Hood, 44, was found in parking lot on July 5, 2021

A 21-year-old man has been charged in relation to a homicide on July 5 at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford.

Kevin Percy Wesley has been charged with first-degree murder. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on Monday (Aug. 16) identified the victim as Christopher Hood, 44.

Hood’s body was found in the early morning of July 5 in the Clearbrook Park parking lot located on Clinton Avenue. Investigators determined his death was suspicious but did not release his age or sex at the time. They also indicated that the killing was targeted.

IHIT Cpl. Timonty Pierotti said Wesley was arrested after “significant case developments” on Friday (Aug. 13), and he was charged the following day.

He said the arrest and charges were a result of a partnership that IHIT has with the Abbotsford Police Department, the Chilliwack RCMP and the community of Abbotsford.

“The investigation still remains active, as we continue to build a complete image of what led to this event. We continue to urge those with information or those who had interactions with Mr. Wesley to come forward.”

No further details are being released, including the exact cause of death.

According to the provincial court database, Wesley does not have any prior criminal charges. He is next slated to appear in Abbotsford provincial court on Sept. 13 to set a date for his next appearance.

Hood also did not have any criminal charges, according to the database.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


A large police presence was on hand July 5 on Clinton Avenue, east of Clearbrook Road, after a body was found in a parking lot of Clearbrook Park. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

