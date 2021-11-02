(VPD)

(VPD)

Man charged more than 30 years after teen girl sexually assaulted in Vancouver

Joseph Richardson charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement, theft

A man is facing multiple charges more than 30 years after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Vancouver.

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), police announced that Joseph Richardson, 55, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and theft under $5,000 in connection to the assault. The charges are connected to a Feb. 16, 1989 assault where a teenage girl was pulled into a car early that morning and sexually assaulted.

Const. Tania Visintin said that police reopened the case in 2017 after they received new information.

“We assigned a team of investigators to re-examine this case, and that team managed to identify a suspect,” Visintin said.

Richardson was arrested last month in Ottawa and remains in custody.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Man pleads guilty to smuggling 200 kg of meth across U.S. border into Abbotsford
Next story
School, mall on lockdown in northern B.C. town over reports of man with gun

Just Posted

Artist’s rendering of what UBC’s Surrey project may look like. (Image: UBC)
UBC has grand plans for Surrey, south of Fraser

teaser photo
Missing couple last seen at Surrey home on Halloween morning

A woman looks at archival slides. (Photo submitted: Chung Chow, Surrey Archives)
Surrey Archives to offer tips on how to best care for family heirlooms

Kevin Wise helps his father Reginald Wise lay a wreath at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Aug. 19, 2021, on the 79th anniversary of the Dieppe raid in World War II. Wise, a Second World War veteran, passed away Oct. 29. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale WWII veteran passes away