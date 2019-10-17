Anjali Dhesi – the younger sister of Bhavkiran Dhesi – flanked by her parents, addresses media during a December 2018 news conference, appealing for anyone with information regarding her sister’s killing to come forward. (File photo)

Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV killing granted bail

Harjot Singh Deo, arrested in May, was released from custody last week

The man charged with second-degree murder in the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi was granted bail last week in B.C. Supreme Court.

B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin confirmed that Justice Laura Gerow made the decision regarding Harjot Singh Deo on Oct. 11 in New Westminster.

He “was granted $750,000 surety bail with a deposit of $50,000,” McLaughlin told Peace Arch News Wednesday.

“The conditions (of release) amount to house arrest.”

READ MORE: Man charged in Surrey's torched-SUV murder case gets bail hearing

Dhesi’s body was found in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2017, after emergency crews responded to a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Deo was arrested last May and is one of five people – all related – facing charges in connection with the killing. His mother (Manjit Kaur Deo), brother (Gurvinder Singh Deo), sister (Inderdeep Kaur Deo) and cousin (Talwinder Khun Khun) are also charged.

Harjot Deo – who is also charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ – is the last of the five to be released from custody.

Police have said that he and the 19-year-old Dhesi had been in a romantic relationship.

A publication ban prevents disclosure of the evidence presented at the two-day bail hearing.

Frustration and pride in Canada after a year of legal pot
Surrey's top cop Dwayne McDonald is moving on

