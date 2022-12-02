Man charged in relation to 2021 death of Delta teen

Jimmy Eely, 22, is facing multiple charges in connection with the death of 17-year-old Maaike Blom

Police have determined that 17-year-old Maaike Blom “did not die as a result of a homicide,” but a 22-year-old Delta man is facing 11 counts in relation to her death. (Delta Police Department photo)

A Delta man has been charged in relation to the death of 17-year-old Maaike Blom last December.

Blom was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5, 2021. Delta police deemed her disappearance to be out of character for her and considered it high risk, according to a press release at the time.

Two days later, she was found dead at a home in the 2400-block of Falcon Way in Tsawwassen First Nation.

In a press release issued Dec. 7, 2021, police said an adult man had been arrested in connection with Blom’s death, which they described as suspicious but believed to be an isolated occurrence.

In an update on Jan. 28 of this year, police said the man had been interviewed, processed and released from custody pending further investigation, including toxicology and forensic analysis.

An investigation by the DPD’s Major Crime Section determined Blom did not die as a result of a homicide, however evidence gathered over the past year led Crown council to approve 11 charges against Jimmy Eely, a 22-year-old Delta resident who police say was known to Blom.

Eely was arrested on Thursday (Dec. 1) on charges including interference or indignity to a dead body, as well as multiple firearms and drug offences. Eely made his first appearance in Surrey Provincial Court Dec. 2 and has been released on bail pending trial.

“Although the loss of Maaike will be eternal, we hope that an arrest in this matter brings some form of solace to Maaike’s family, friends and the community. We acknowledge that there is still a long road of healing ahead for everyone involved in this tragic situation,” Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu, officer in charge of operations at the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

“The complexity of the investigation has taken some time to reach this point, and we appreciate the patience and support of the Blom family and extend our heartfelt condolences to them as they continue to process the loss of their daughter, Maaike.”

The department said it will not make comment further about the details of the investigation as the case is now before the courts.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPoliceSouth DeltaTsawwassen