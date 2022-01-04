(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Man charged in North Delta stabbing

Balraj Nijjar, 19, facing aggravated assault charges relating to July 2021 incident at Gunderson Park

A Delta man has been charged in relation to a stabbing in a North Delta park last summer.

Police were called to a disturbance at Gunderson Park shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Officers located two people with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“This event was related to a conflict between individuals who are known to each other, and is not a random incident,” Staff Sgt. David Vaughan-Smith of the Delta Police Department’s investigative services section said in a press release. “There is no connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, and there was no threat to the general public.”

In a press release Tuesday (Jan. 4), Delta police announced Crown counsel had approved charges two charges of aggravated assault against 19-year-old Balraj Nijjar on Dec. 17, 2021.

Nijjar was arrested and made his first appearance in court Dec. 20. He has since been released on a number of conditions, and his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.


