Surrey RCMP are investigating another shooting in Surrey. The latest happened in Whalley on Saturday night. One man was taken to hospital in serious condition. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

SURREY — A man who is known to police has been charged in connection to a shooting in Whalley on Dec. 23.

Police say Son Thai Lu, 34, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm in connection to the incident, which was Surrey’s 59th shooting in 2017.

Surrey RCMP say shots-fired calls came in on Dec. 23 around 8:50 p.m. in the 13500-block of 105th Avenue.

It’s alleged that Lu shot a man he knew after entering a Whalley coffee shop.

Police said Thursday the victim suffered serious injuries and is still recovering.

Surrey RCMP say Lu was apprehended with help from the provincial gang unit, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

Although, Surrey RCMP believe this was a targeted incident and that the shooting doesn’t seem to be related to gang activity.

“The shooting appears to have been motivated by a disagreement between the two men,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann in a Dec. 28 release. “There is no known link to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and we’re thankful no one else was injured.”

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.


Man charged in Dec. 23 shooting in Surrey

