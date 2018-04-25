New West Police Chief Cst. Dave Jones announcing the arrest of James Gray in 2017. (Black Press files)

Man charged in 1996 sex assault of New Westminster senior dies

James Gray was charged with a litany of assault-related offences against 79-year-old

The man charged in connection with the 1996 sexual assault of a 79-year-old New Westminster woman had died, police said Wednesday.

After a DNA analysis linked him to the crime, James Gray was charged with aggravated sex assault, break-and-enter, forcible confinement, robbery, choking to overcome resistance and uttering threats against Dorothy Darnell. He was 48 years old at the time.

The grandmother was attacked in her home on the morning of Oct. 4, 1996.

According to police, her attacker beat her “so severely that her cheekbone was shattered” and she later lost sight in that eye.

After Darnell lost consciousness, her attacker sexually assaulted her.

Gray was arrested and charged in 2017 and had been in custody at a pre-trial centre when he died last week.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Gray will not face these matters in a court of law,” said Sgt Jeff Scott.

“However, we are satisfied with the hard work of many investigators which advanced this file to a stage where we were able to arrest and charge [him].”

Darnell herself had died in 2015 after decades of advocating for seniors’ safety.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Distraught’ person led to Port Mann Bridge closure, Surrey RCMP say
Next story
South Surrey parents plan appeal of air-contaminants permit

Just Posted

Surrey is the fifth ‘rattiest’ city in B.C., according to Orkin Canada

Pest control company provides tips to help keep rodents away

Surrey will party with Serena Ryder, Brett Kissel on Canada Day this year

Co-headliners announced for annual event on July 1

South Surrey parents plan appeal of air-contaminants permit

Metro Vancouver gives 15-year OK to galvanizing-plant emissions

White Rock’s all-abilities park starts to take shape

Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo pitch in to help project spearheaded by firefighters, hospital foundation

‘Bad Ass’ Barry McQuarrie sentenced to 14 years

McQuarrie shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Police release criminal profile of suspect in Burnaby teen’s murder

Marrisa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last summer

Man charged in 1996 sex assault of New Westminster senior dies

James Gray was charged with a litany of assault-related offences against 79-year-old

5 to start your day

Police take down knife-wielding man, Port Mann Bridge closed Tuesday night and more

Issues split Trump and Macron, handshakes and kisses aside

Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron professed a sunny, best-friends relationship

How hospitals prepare for mass-casualty incidents

Code Orange alerts explained following the Toronto van attack

Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator

A jury of seven men and five women are to decide actor Bill Cosby’s fate

Memorial to victims of Toronto van attack continues to grow

The subway station where a van was used to run down pedestrians has reopened in Toronto

Small aircraft touches down on Calgary street

The twin-engine plane was apparently short on fuel forcing an emergency landing

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Most Read