Man charged after Surrey bank robbed twice: RCMP

Surrey RCMP say a man has been charged after a Whalley bank was robbed twice, only weeks apart.

Jason Beherns, 28, was charged with two counts of robbery on Nov. 5, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha. On Nov. 7, officers located and arrested Beherns, a Surrey resident, who remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

The first robbery was on Oct. 16 when Surrey RCMP received a report of a bank robbery in the 10200-block of King George Boulevard. Sangha said the suspect fled with cash before police arrived.

The detachment’s robbery unit “conducted an extensive video canvass in the area” and officers were able to obtain a photo of the suspect, which Sangha says was then distributed to all police agencies throughout the province.

She said as a result of that, the suspect was identified.

Then on Oct. 30, the robbery unit started a second investigation at the same bank “and (they) were able to determine that the suspect was the same male who committed the robbery on October 16.”



