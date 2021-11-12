RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)

Whalley

Man charged after Surrey bank robbed twice: RCMP

The bank is located in the 10200-block of King George Boulevard

Surrey RCMP say a man has been charged after a Whalley bank was robbed twice, only weeks apart.

Jason Beherns, 28, was charged with two counts of robbery on Nov. 5, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha. On Nov. 7, officers located and arrested Beherns, a Surrey resident, who remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

The first robbery was on Oct. 16 when Surrey RCMP received a report of a bank robbery in the 10200-block of King George Boulevard. Sangha said the suspect fled with cash before police arrived.

The detachment’s robbery unit “conducted an extensive video canvass in the area” and officers were able to obtain a photo of the suspect, which Sangha says was then distributed to all police agencies throughout the province.

She said as a result of that, the suspect was identified.

Then on Oct. 30, the robbery unit started a second investigation at the same bank “and (they) were able to determine that the suspect was the same male who committed the robbery on October 16.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Plan to replace diesel with wind energy buoy launched by University of Victoria
Next story
PHOTOS: Remembrance Day ceremony at White Rock cenotaph draws 1,200

Just Posted

Heavy rain forecast. (Pixabay photo)
Drenching rains for Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley from ‘atmospheric river’

Hundreds of people came to pay their respects on Thursday, Nov. 11, as Remembrance Day services were held in person at the White Rock cenotaph. Last year’s event was pre-recorded and posted online in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. This year, those in attendance were encouraged to wear masks and keep their distance from one another. (Contributed photos by Chloe Victoria Simpson and Elise Abby Simpson)
PHOTOS: Remembrance Day ceremony at White Rock cenotaph draws 1,200

Photo: elimvillage.com
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey assisted-living facility

Reg Wise, then 96, salutes the men who died during the Dieppe Raid. Wise had just laid a wreath at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Aug. 19, 2021—the 79th anniversary of Dieppe. Wise passed away Oct. 29. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
COLUMN: Reg Wise, remembering a friend