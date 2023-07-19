The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged after Pride flag stolen, damaged in North Vancouver

Police say the incident was posted on social media

North Vancouver RCMP say a man is facing charges after a Pride flag was stolen and damaged.

Kristopher Kamienik was charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000 Wednesday (July 19).

The incident happened on May 25 in Lonsdale Quay. Police say a flag pole was also damaged in the process. The incident was posted on social media, and then brought to RCMP’s attention.

READ MORE: Delta police investigating after Ladner church’s Pride flag vandalized

The suspect was arrested June 22.

“We have absolutely no tolerance for behaviour that seeks to marginalize, belittle, or intimidate members of our LGBTQ2S+ community, and we will do everything we can to investigate hate crimes and hate motivated incidents, in order to see those responsible held to account,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak.

READ MORE: 2 charged after gun, drugs seized in Lower Mainland traffic stop

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

north vancouverPrideRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Man charged with Abbotsford homicide
Next story
‘Undesired’ air brake release behind B.C. train derailment near Alberta: report

Just Posted

Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Police Service could be fully in charge within 1 year, Lipinski says

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey drug dealer sentenced to 8 years for stabbing friend to death

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Province’s policing decision ‘disappointing and misguided,’ Surrey mayor says

The NDP provincial government has ordered the City of Surrey to proceed with the Surrey Police Service and abandon its plan to retain the Surrey RCMP as the city’s police of jurisdiction. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey reacts to province’s order to proceed with Surrey Police Service