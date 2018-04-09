Man charged after Delta Hydro substation break-and-enter

No one was injured despite the suspect’s proximity to live, high-voltage wires

A man is facing a break-and-enter charge after allegedly attempting to break into a BC Hydro substation in Ladner.

Delta Police received a report of a person jumping over the barbed wire perimeter fence at substation on 6500-block of Ladner Trunk road around 6 p.m. on April 6.

According to a Delta Police Department release officers made a number of attempts to speak with the man.

“Our officers were very concerned for the safety of this individual, as the substation contains live wires with very high voltages,” said DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf.

An RCMP Air 1 helicopter attended to help the DPD pinpoint the suspect’s location, and Hydro employees assisted in accessing the property. The suspect was arrest just after 7 p.m.; neither nor any first responders suffered injuries from the incident.

Robin James Gacsi, 38, of no fixed address was charged with one count of break and enter the following day. He is in custody until his next court appearance April 10.



