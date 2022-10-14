Man charged after allegedly threatening drivers in Tsawwassen with handgun

Zachery Frederick Rider, 42, of no fixed address, facing five charges stemming from Oct. 11 incident

A man is facing weapons-related charges stemming from an incident in Tsawwassen earlier this week.

According to a press release, at about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, Delta police received a call regarding a man trying to stop traffic in the 5800 block of 16th Ave. in Tsawwassen. The complainant indicated that the man was acting erratically and they were concerned for his well-being.

A second person contacted police saying that a man had pointed something at her, “similar to how a person would point a firearm,” according to the release. A third caller contacted 911 and reported that a man had a handgun.

In total, seven callers reported a man in possession of a firearm, pointing the firearm, stopping traffic and threatening/confronting people.

DPD officers located the man and attempted to de-escalate the situation and take him into custody, however he was not co-operative. Police deployed a 40 mm less-lethal impact round, striking the man in the leg, after which he complied with instructions and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say a replica handgun was recovered at the arrest scene.

Zachery Frederick Rider, 42, of no fixed address has been charged with carrying, using, or threatening to use a weapon or an imitation weapon; use of an imitation firearm while committing the indictable offense of assault; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; and resisting or willfully obstructing a police officer.

Rider remains in custody and is scheduled to appearance in court in Surrey Friday afternoon (Oct. 14).

Police say Rider has 39 convictions, including multiple assaults and a conviction for manslaughter in 2018.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPoliceTsawwassen