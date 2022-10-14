(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Man charged after allegedly threatening drivers in Tsawwassen with handgun

Zachery Frederick Rider, 42, of no fixed address, facing five charges stemming from Oct. 11 incident

A man is facing weapons-related charges stemming from an incident in Tsawwassen earlier this week.

According to a press release, at about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, Delta police received a call regarding a man trying to stop traffic in the 5800 block of 16th Ave. in Tsawwassen. The complainant indicated that the man was acting erratically and they were concerned for his well-being.

A second person contacted police saying that a man had pointed something at her, “similar to how a person would point a firearm,” according to the release. A third caller contacted 911 and reported that a man had a handgun.

In total, seven callers reported a man in possession of a firearm, pointing the firearm, stopping traffic and threatening/confronting people.

DPD officers located the man and attempted to de-escalate the situation and take him into custody, however he was not co-operative. Police deployed a 40 mm less-lethal impact round, striking the man in the leg, after which he complied with instructions and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say a replica handgun was recovered at the arrest scene.

Zachery Frederick Rider, 42, of no fixed address has been charged with carrying, using, or threatening to use a weapon or an imitation weapon; use of an imitation firearm while committing the indictable offense of assault; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; and resisting or willfully obstructing a police officer.

Rider remains in custody and is scheduled to appearance in court in Surrey Friday afternoon (Oct. 14).

Police say Rider has 39 convictions, including multiple assaults and a conviction for manslaughter in 2018.


