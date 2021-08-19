The sun begins to break through the clouds above the downtown skyline as a man walks on the seawall in Stanley Park, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The sun begins to break through the clouds above the downtown skyline as a man walks on the seawall in Stanley Park, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man bitten in latest confrontation with coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Four coyotes have been destroyed because of incidents this summer

Conservation officers say another person has been bitten by an aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

The province’s Conservation Officer Service says in a social media post that a man walking on a trail near the southwest side of the park was nipped on the leg Tuesday night.

The 69-year-old was not seriously hurt and officers say they were not told about the bite right away so they could not immediately track the animal.

They say it happened around dusk, which, like early morning, is the time of day when coyotes are known to be most active.

Officers are urging the public to use caution or stay out of the park entirely, because there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote.

Four of the animals have been destroyed this summer and roughly three dozen interactions between humans and coyotes have been reported in the park since late last year, including two recent cases where young children were bitten.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Never run from a coyote’: Canadians report increased sightings during pandemic

Wildlife

Previous story
Online gift, gear and getaway auction boosts BC fish and wildlife conservation
Next story
Fire being fought along Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop at the Hawthorne pub in Cloverdale Aug. 18 to support John Aldag’s bid to retake the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City after losing to Tamara Jansen in the 2019 federal election. Trudeau and Aldag hopped behind the bar to pour a few glasses of beer. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Justin Trudeau visits Cloverdale

DriveBC highway photo taken at 7:51 a.m.
UPDATE: Roll-over crash on Highway 1 in Langley cleared

Surrey Fire Service responded with a Hazmat Team to an incident at 10299 Grace Rd. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Surrey Fire responds to hazmat call, no threat to environment

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from Aug. 8 to 14, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Active COVID-19 cases in Delta doulbed last week