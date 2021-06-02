Man arrested with two imitation guns at Surrey mall

Police say staff and a customer were threatened at Central City Shopping Centre on Sunday afternoon

A Surrey man is facing numerous charges after Surrey RCMP seized two imitation guns from a suspect who allegedly threatened employees and a customer at Central City Shopping Centre on Sunday.

Cody Doherty, 36, is charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, using a firearm in commission of an an offence, and carrying a concealed weapon. He remains in custody.

Constable Sarbjit Sangha said police were called to the mall, at 10153 King George Blvd., at 5:53 p.m. on a report that a man had a gun inside the mall.

“The male suspect allegedly threatened staff and a customer at a business inside the mall with a weapon before fleeing. He was arrested a short time later by officers with two imitation firearms and a knife,” Sangha said.

“A very quick response by Frontline officers, Police Dog Services and mall security were crucial in the timely apprehension of the suspect,” she said. “Public safety is a top priority for our members who responded to the situation under the belief that the suspect was in possession of a real firearm.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp