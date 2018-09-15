Man arrested in Vancouver after committing ‘serious offence,’ fleeing police

Police say a man drove into a vehicle and unoccupied store in Vancouver Saturday morning

Vancouver police say one man has been arrested after allegedly committing a serious offence before fleeing from another police agency.

In a statement Saturday, police said the man was arrested at West 10th Avenue and Alma Street just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday. He had collided with a vehicle before crashing into an unoccupied store.

Police have released few details – including which other police were involved and where the alleged offence occurred.

They did confirm no one suffered serious injuries and that there is no risk to the public, noting the investigation is still in it’s very early stages.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Just Posted

SURREY ELECTION: 8 running for mayor, 48 council hopefuls, 30 trustee candidates

A list of everyone running in the 2018 civic election in Surrey

Surrey introduces hydro cycle classes at Newton Wave Pool

Workout combines aquafit, spin classes

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Hayne wants answers after cancellation of two Surrey public safety meetings

Mayoral candidate suspects move to spike meetings was politically motivated as election looms

UPDATE: Missing Surrey family of four has been found ‘safe’: RCMP

Anderson family was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

VIDEO: Story surrounding new playground at Surrey hospital a real ‘tear-jerker’

Dad began planning after his son had surgery in Surrey and he saw too many sad faces

Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

Canada recognized Nlaka’pamux basket making for its national historic significance this month

Alphonso Davies transfer shows league is on the rise: MLS commissioner

Don Garber met Davies during the recent bid for the 2026 World Cup

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Lions thump Alouettes 32-14 for first road win of CFL season

B.C. picks up victory but loses QB Lulay to another injury

BC blazes cool and army reservists head back to their day jobs

Every soldier on the fire lines volunteered to come

Most Read