Man arrested in sudden death of woman, 72, in Aldergrove

The police are releasing few details until after an autopsy is completed

The Langley RCMP is investigating a sudden death of a senior citizen in Aldergrove on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Contributed photo)

Police say that one man has been arrested in connection to the sudden death of a senior woman in Aldergrove.

Langley RCMP were called to a home in the 27500 block of 31B Avenue just after 2 p.m. Friday.

A man was taken into custody while officers do their investigation, police said in a news release later that night.

“Police have no reason to believe there is any danger to the public,” Cpl. Holly Largy said.

Investigators are working with the BC Coroner’s Service to collect information and evidence to determine cause of death. Langley General Investigative Service is maintaining conduct of this investigation.

Largy said the police would not be issuing any additional information on the case until the autopsy is complete.

