A man kicks violently at the front doors of a transit bus in Burnaby on Oct. 29, 2019. (Neczarvee Jane Guidoriagao/Facebook)

Man arrested in connection to violent outburst on bus driver in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties arrested a man under the Mental Health Act on Thursday linked to unrelated incident

A man believed to have been involved in an assault on a bus driver earlier this week has been arrested by RCMP.

The incident happened on the #123 bus in Burnaby on Tuesday afternoon. Video taken by a passenger on the bus shows a man violently kicking the front door of the bus before turning and spitting on the bus driver.

WATCH: Man kicks doors, spits on bus driver in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties arrested a man under the Mental Health Act on Thursday and allegedly recognized him from earlier reports of the prior incident, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in an update Thursday.

No charges have been laid at this time, according to Sgt. Clint Hampton, but transit police will continue to investigate.

Given the medical circumstances surrounding the incident, no further information is expected at this time.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey mayor ‘disheartened’ by latest Surrey RCMP crime stats
Next story
Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

Just Posted

Surrey mayor ‘disheartened’ by latest Surrey RCMP crime stats

The total number of Criminal Code Offences increased by six per cent over the previous quarter

Seniors gather in South Surrey for Chong Yong Festival

Dinner event held at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Cloverdale Legion looks for volunteers

Surrey-area Legion covering part of Langley for annual Poppy Campaign

$500K lotto win puts Surrey train conductor on track for dream trip to Portugal

Nelson Botelho won the Oct. 21 Daily Grand draw, opted for lump-sum payment

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

What’s happening: week of Oct. 31

Events and community listings for North Delta

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

‘Be careful what you wish for,’ David Eby says of court restrictions

Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Three students said touching made them feel uncomfortable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

B.C. cranberry crop down 50%, according to Langley farmer

The local farmer attributes the downfall to milder winters

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Most Read