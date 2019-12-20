David Lee of IHIT makes the announcement on Friday (Dec. 20) in Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

First-degree murder

Man arrested for two shootings, including one that killed ‘unintended victim’

Tyrel Hieu Nguyen Quesnelle, 21, being charged in deaths of Jagvir Malhi, 19, and Randeep Kang, 27

Tyrel Hieu Nguyen Quesnelle, 21, has been arrested and is being charged with first-degree murder in connection with two Lower Mainland murders, including one in Surrey, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Friday afternoon.

IHIT spokesperson Cpl. David Lee says Quesenelle was arrested Friday morning (Dec. 20) in Edmonton. Lee told reporters in Surrey that he cannot speak as to how the two murders are connected.

Jagvir Malhi, 19, was the “unintended victim” of a 2018 shooting in Abbotsford in November of 2018. He was airlifted from the scene, but died shortly afterward in hospital.

Earlier this month, IHIT released new details from the investigation, stating that a dark blue Acura TL was found on fire in Surrey in the area of 128A Street and 109th Avenue, less than an hour after the killing.

Following the shooting, IHIT stated that the killing was believed to be “gang-related,” although they didn’t specify the connection. That prompted numerous people, including two friends who spoke directly to the Black Press Media, to speak out – mostly through social media – about Malhi, saying he was not involved in gangs and was in fact a role model in the community.

Sergeant Frank Jang, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said Malhi (shown below) had no criminal history when he was shot on Nov. 12, 2018 while driving in the area of Ross and Simpson roads in Abbotsford.

homelessphoto

Randeep Kang was the victim of a shooting in Surrey in 2017.

Kang, 27, was killed just before 9 p.m. in the 11300-block of Alpen Place on Oct. 27, Surrey RCMP said at the time. Two men were found with gunshot wounds, with Kang being pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim being taken to hospital.

Surrey RCMP said Kang was known to police and was “associated to gang activity.”

Investigators believe Kang’s murder was targeted and linked to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

Surrey RCMP said just after the shooting, they received a call about a dark-coloured SUV on fire on Wellington Drive, a short distance away from the shooting scene.

– With files from Vikki Hopes, Aaron Hinks


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
