Man arrested for allegedly taking photos in BCIT women’s washroom

Police are investigating the incident

Police arrested a man for allegedly taking photos of women in the washroom at BCIT’s Burnaby campus on Monday afternoon.

In a memo to all staff and students, the technical school said that “an unknown male was observed using a cellphone to capture images in a female washroom” in the NE1 building.

BCIT is taking this incident very seriously and is working closely to support RCMP investigators,” the memo read.

“As a precautionary measure, we have increased security presence and patrols in this building.”

Burnaby RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Walking White Rock streets now a danger, senior says
Next story
Former Surrey Mountie running for council

Just Posted

Surrey-area doctor remembered for ‘a life in medicine well lived, well left’

Dr. Richard Wadge died last month after receiving Medical Assistance in Dying, or MAID

PHOTOS: BC Lions give pro tips to kids during football clinic at team’s Surrey field

CFL squad hosted annual ‘Play With the Pros’ event Sunday, a day after beating Winnipeg at BC Place

Cloverdale Reporter searching for ‘extraordinary’ volunteers to showcase in upcoming feature

Do you know an incredible volunteer in Cloverdale? Nominate them now for the ‘Giving Back’ feature

Surrey MP gets trashed over trash

If crows could vote: Randeep Sarai’s party in Holland Park leaves a feast for the birds

Surrey’s Laurie Guerra seeks nomination as Conservative candidate in Fleetwood-Port Kells

Former city council candidate steps down as president of Autism BC to make federal bid

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Two women face charges linked to ‘cloud gifting’ pyramid theme

Recruits were asked to ‘pay in’ with sums of up to $5,000

Group urges Canada to help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany

They’re concerned about Canada’s apparent unwillingness to come to the aid of Monika Schaefer

MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn’t liable

The company argues it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims

Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants

If approved, officers will not ask about an immigration status, unless needed

Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Auto insurer recorded more than 350,000 crashes in 2017

Pressure on for ride hailing, bus options in B.C.

Premiers to press Ottawa for help replacing Greyhound service

Family thanks public 1 year after girl, 13, mysteriously killed in Burnaby park

Police have yet to identify a suspect in Marrisa Shen’s murder

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Most Read