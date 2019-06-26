Man arrested for alleged indecent act after ‘predatory’ SkyTrain incident

A woman had reported the man had exposed himself while on the train on April 29

A photo of a suspect in related to man allegedly exposed himself to a woman on SkyTrain on April 29, 2019. (Police handout)

An arrest has been made after a man allegedly exposed himself on SkyTrain, exhibiting what police called “predatory” behaviour.

Transit police on Monday put out photos taken from video surveillance of the suspect in the April 29 incident in which a man had exposed his penis over the waistline of his sweatpants while on the train.

Further footage showed he’d boarded at the Commercial and Broadway station and ridden around for nearly an hour between Main Street and Edmonds, prompting officers to suggest a “predatory nature.”

As a result of the news coverage, police said Wednesday they arrested a 33-year-old man who is “minimally” known to them. He was released on a recommended charge of committing an indecent act with a court date of Aug. 22. His name was not released.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Just Posted

‘The Last Straw’: Cloverdale-Langley City MP wants zero plastic waste by 2030

John Aldag tabled report on plastic pollution in the House of Commons last week

Out with a roar: Dinosaurs take over forest at Surrey school on last week of class

Six colourful creatures painted by Grade 3 students led youngsters on an expedition in the outdoor classroom

Five Surrey players to hit ice at Brick Invitational hockey tournament

Prestigious atom-level event runs July 1-7 in Edmonton

South Surrey burn survivor shares ‘worst’ experience

Manpreet Braich suffered second- and third-degree burns in 2013

Animal advocates yowl after Delta cat severely injured in trap

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

VIDEO: Stop-motion artist recreates Kawhi Leonard’s famous buzzer-beater

It took Jared Jacobs about 40 hours to make the video, on top of the research

Two helicopters reportedly seized by RCMP near U.S. border south of Cultus Lake

Federal Mounties mum on raid two weeks after dramatic raid reported by Columbia Valley residents

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Man shot dead in Vancouver’s fifth homicide of 2019

Body was found in an apartment near Main Street and East 35 Avenue

Abbotsford council declines to declare climate emergency

Mayor says city is working to reduce emissions, but that procedures preclude immediate action

Rock slide in B.C. river may hinder salmon passage

DFO says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River

Four-hour tarmac delay violates charter rights of Canadians with a disability: lawsuit

Bob Brown says new rules reduce the distance he can travel by air without putting his health at risk

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Most Read