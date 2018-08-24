Man arrested following foot pursuit in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP say one man was taken into custody Thursday night following a foot pursuit assisted by the Mounties’ Air 1 unit.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said officers were called to a residence in the 15900-block of 16 Avenue around 9:15 p.m., for a report of a disturbance.

On police arrival, “a male suspect fled the residence and was pursued on foot with the assistance of Air one,” Sturko told Peace Arch News by email.

Just over an hour later, a man was arrested near King George Boulevard for breaching court-ordered conditions, Sturko said.

Sturko said she could not disclose further details of the arrested man, including if he was a resident of the home where the disturbance occurred.

The man was to appear in Surrey Provincial Court today (Friday), Sturko noted.