Man arrested after vandalizing 19 cars in North Delta

Martael Plante of North Delta has been charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000

A North Delta man has been arrested and charged after allegedly damaging 19 cars during a vandalism spree last weekend.

At about 8:50 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 29), Delta police responded a report of mischief in progress in the 8300 block of Scott Road, where officers found members of the public had restrained a man they had observed damaging several cars with scissors.

Crown counsel has since approved four charges of mischief under $5,000 against Martael Plante of North Delta.

According to a DPD press release, the follow-up investigation identified 19 cars between the 11700 block of 84th Avenue and the 8300 block of Scott Road that had been damaged during the vandalism spree, and police believe there may be even more victims.

“If your car was parked in the area of 84th Avenue and Scott Road on the evening of Oct. 29 and was vandalized, please contact the Delta Police,” Acting Insp. James Sandberg said in a press release. “Additionally, investigators are interested in any surveillance or dash camera video that may be of evidentiary value from this area during this incident.”

Victims or witnesses can contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and reference file number 2022-24566.

