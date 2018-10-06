Delta police say a man is custody after allegedly setting fire to the couches inside the North Delta Public Safety Building. (Tom Zillich photo)

Man arrested after allegedly setting fire inside North Delta Public Safety Building

The fire caused smoke and water damage to the lobby and it is now closed to the public

A man is in custody after allegedly starting a fire inside the North Delta Public Safety Building Saturday afternoon.

According to a Delta Police Department press release, a man walked into the Public Safety Building at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and allegedly proceeded to set fire to the couches in the lobby. The fire set off the building’s sprinkler system and the building was evacuated.

“Fortunately there were no injuries,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “The man was quickly arrested and is currently in custody.”

The lobby of the building sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage and remains closed to the public, though police officers and staff are still able to work.

Anyone requiring non-emergency police services over the long weekend are asked to call 604-946-4411 or visit DPD headquarters, located at 4455 Clarence Taylor Cresc. in Ladner.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The lobby of the North Delta Public Safety Building sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage and remains closed to the public, though police officers and staff are still able to work. (Delta Police Department photo)

Previous story
A week later and still no winner in New Brunswick

Just Posted

Surrey Basket Brigade puts together 85 Thanksgiving baskets for those in need

Each basket costs about $50: co-ordinator

Man arrested after allegedly setting fire inside North Delta Public Safety Building

The fire caused smoke and water damage to the lobby and it is now closed to the public

Retired Surrey nurse receives lifetime achievement award

Lynne Palmer started antepartum program in Fraser Health

Proudly Surrey releases donor list

Slate ‘challenges’ others to do the same

VIDEO: Halloween train rolls through Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

The “Pumpkin Express” train runs daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

26 squatters at B.C. elementary school arrested

RCMP teams moved in on Nanaimo’s Rutherford school Saturday morning

B.C. RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in the Shuswap

Search warrant reveals grow operation in Malakwa, near Sicamous

Senate OKs Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the Senate voted 50 to 48 in favour.

3 hand grenades brought to B.C. police station, cause evacuation

The person, who Richmond RCMP suspect did not have any malicious intent, brought the pre-WWII era hand grenades to the Steveston police station.

Vancity online banking remains down for 3rd day

Credit union has ruled out hacking and data breaches as reasons for outage but cause still unknown

Vancouver Giants shoot down Cougars 3-0, in away game

The G-Men, a WHL team, defeated Prince George Friday and takes them on again tonight.

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Saturday will be the first time DeVier Posey lines up against his former teammates on the Toronto Argonauts

Most Read