Man arrested after allegedly setting fire inside North Delta Public Safety Building

The fire caused smoke and water damage to the lobby and it is now closed to the public

A man is in custody after allegedly starting a fire inside the North Delta Public Safety Building Saturday afternoon.

According to a Delta Police Department press release, a man walked into the Public Safety Building at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and allegedly proceeded to set fire to the couches in the lobby. The fire set off the building’s sprinkler system and the building was evacuated.

“Fortunately there were no injuries,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “The man was quickly arrested and is currently in custody.”

The lobby of the building sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage and remains closed to the public, though police officers and staff are still able to work.

Anyone requiring non-emergency police services over the long weekend are asked to call 604-946-4411 or visit DPD headquarters, located at 4455 Clarence Taylor Cresc. in Ladner.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter