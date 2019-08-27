(File)

Kelowna winery employee arrested after hidden camera found in bathroom

The man has since been fired from Summerhill Pyramid Winery and could face charges of voyeurism

A Kelowna man has been arrested after RCMP were called to a local business regarding a possible voyeurism offence.

On Aug. 23, an individual located what they believed to be a small hidden camera in the staff washroom of Summerhill Pyramid Winery prompting an investigation by RCMP.

After the initial investigation, a man who was employed by the popular winery was arrested and could be facing charges of voyeurism. He was released from police custody and is set to appear in court soon.

Summerhill’s CEO Ezra Cipes confirmed the staff member has been terminated and all other bathrooms, staff and public, have been swept.

“There are no other cameras,” Cipes said.

“I want everybody to know this is a tough time for Summerhill and we’re doing everything we can to support our team,” Cipes said. “We are asking for the public’s support and understanding.”

Cipes said his staff of “amazing people” are looking into potential technologies they can utilize to prevent any incident like this ever happening again.

“This could happen to anybody,” Cipes said. “And it’s horrible.”

“The Kelowna General Investigations Section are continuing their investigation into this incident as they work with the staff and management at that location.” Kelowna RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith said.

“Evidence has been seized in relation to this offence and once it has been properly processed, RCMP will be able to determine how many victims may be involved and further charges could be forwarded.”

