THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man arrested after downtown Vancouver assault spree

Suspect was arrested around 3 am at an apartment building in Mount Pleasant

Vancouver Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after he attacked three strangers in the city’s downtown core Monday night (Feb. 7).

Police believe the suspect first approached a 21-year-old man near Emery Barnes Park and asked to borrow his vape pen. When the man refused, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to stab him.

The suspect then walked to a restaurant on Davie Street and stabbed a 65-year-old man in the face before attacking a 25-year-old woman on Hornby Street.

Both were taken to hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The suspect was located and arrested by VPD officers at an apartment building in Mount Pleasant.

READ MORE: 1,705 people victims of unprovoked assaults in Vancouver since September 2020, police say

