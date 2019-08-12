(Delta Police Department photo)

Man arrested after Delta police respond to stolen vehicle on Highway 17

The incident happened in the 3200-block of Highway 17 on Sunday, Aug. 11 at around 5:50 p.m.

A man is in custody after police found him in a stolen car stopped on Highway 17 Sunday evening.

According to a press release, Delta police were contacted on Sunday, Aug. 11 regarding a car parked on the shoulder of Highway 17 with a person sitting in the vehicle.

Police determined the vehicle had recently been reported stolen from a home in Metro Vancouver.

Officers located the vehicle northbound in the 3200-block of Highway 17 at around 5:50 p.m. Because the report involved an occupied stolen vehicle on a highway, police temporarily shut down traffic in the area.

“Responding to a call such as this, our officers are not sure what type of situation they might find, and their priority is to ensure the public is kept safe from any potential harm,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

A man was located in the vehicle and arrested at the scene without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

“We recognize traffic was impacted during this incident,” Leykauf said. “We want to thank the motoring public for their patience in allowing police the time and space to bring the matter to a peaceful resolution.”


