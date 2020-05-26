Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Man arrested after car window smashed in racially motivated attack: Vancouver police

Two women were sitting inside the car at the time

A man has been arrested after the window of a car with two Asian women inside was smashed in, Vancouver police said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon near East Pender and Columbia streets in Chinatown when the two women were sitting inside a parked car. Police said the man yelled obscenities at them and smashed a car window with a chisel.

“This was a random, unprovoked incident and would have been very terrifying for the victims,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed. “It was particularly concerning for responding officers, considering the anti-Asian crime and incidents we have seen in Vancouver recently.”

Police were called and arrested the man. He has been released on a condition to appear in court.

On Friday, Vancouver police said they had seen a sharp uptick in the number of hate crimes in the city. So far in 2020, there have been 77 77 hate-associated police files, compared to 51 in the same time period last year. Nearly 30 of this year’s files have been opened since March, as COVID-19 cases rose in B.C. and restrictions were brought in.

READ MORE: Vancouver Police report ‘staggering’ increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes

READ MORE: B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

READ MORE: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Hybrid’ model could work, says PM as parties negotiate House of Commons’ return
Next story
Spending $500K on policing transition during pandemic a ‘waste,’ Surrey council hears

Just Posted

Cloverdale food drive supports Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank

Event raises nearly $10,000 in cash and non-perishable goods for Surrey’s newest food bank

Surrey’s Alan Clegg sits down for a socially-distanced chat about his life in Cloverdale over the years

Clegg chats about his time as a volunteer firefighter, 1962’s Typhoon Freda, and how he’s been holding up during COVID-19

Out On Patrol non-profit launched by LGBTQ2S+ law enforcement members in B.C.

Surrey-based RCMP officer among board members of new organization

Spending $500K on policing transition during pandemic a ‘waste,’ Surrey council hears

City council on a five-to-vote vote authorized $500K for Surrey Police Force IT upgrades

Humbled by hit song ‘Pillow Talkin,’ Surrey musician aims to build on humanitarian work

‘People are still trying to figure out who the heck I am,’ Tyler Joe Miller says

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

Man arrested after car window smashed in racially motivated attack: Vancouver police

Two women were sitting inside the car at the time

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

36 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario, Quebec care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

Most Read